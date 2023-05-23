Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $112.79 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.35 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.