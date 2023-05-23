O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,811 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

NYSE:A opened at $129.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.33 and its 200-day moving average is $144.32. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

