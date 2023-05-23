O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,957 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after buying an additional 3,443,687 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 12,613.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,152 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,463 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kroger by 369.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,260,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

