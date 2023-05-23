O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 28,259 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,099 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,259 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. SouthState Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186,158 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,818,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 304,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,353,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,166,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $252,042,000 after purchasing an additional 87,898 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

