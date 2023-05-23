Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,676 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

