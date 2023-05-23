SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $140.70 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

