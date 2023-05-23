CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 1,767 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,388,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,573,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,941,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,046,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,281,000 after buying an additional 105,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,553,000 after buying an additional 118,720 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Insider Activity

Kroger Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $53.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

About Kroger



The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

