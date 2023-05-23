SouthState Corp Sells 75 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

SouthState Corp decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $7,868,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

TMO opened at $529.02 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $555.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

