SouthState Corp Sells 100 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Murphy USA by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Murphy USA by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,628 shares of company stock worth $455,611. Insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.60.

Murphy USA stock opened at $273.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.14 and its 200 day moving average is $272.50. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $323.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Stories

