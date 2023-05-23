CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 3,349 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,892 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 452,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 879,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,856,000 after buying an additional 241,380 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 55,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $2,161,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

