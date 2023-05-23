Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $36.91 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,017,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,405 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $36,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IFRA opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

