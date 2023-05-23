Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Lifted by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX stock opened at $251.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

