CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 8,005 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.6 %

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.