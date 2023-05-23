Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,264,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,514 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $35,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,456,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,581,000 after buying an additional 1,246,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after buying an additional 842,486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,189,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,710,000 after buying an additional 292,256 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,077,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after buying an additional 534,386 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COMT opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a market cap of $813.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

