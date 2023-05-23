Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,097 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $33,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,905,000 after purchasing an additional 427,561 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,503,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 523.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 407,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 571,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,975,000 after purchasing an additional 359,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.
Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $230.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $278.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.10.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
