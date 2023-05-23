Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $15,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Aflac by 534.9% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

Aflac Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,111 shares of company stock worth $6,740,998. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average is $68.66. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.