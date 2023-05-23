CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $203.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.59 and its 200 day moving average is $204.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.40.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

