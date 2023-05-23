Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 951 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,325 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Target worth $38,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Target by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 23,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 362,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 177,473 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Trading Down 0.2 %

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

NYSE TGT opened at $151.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

