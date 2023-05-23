Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $87,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $236.46 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $229.48 and a 12-month high of $356.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.91. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 0.50.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.93.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

