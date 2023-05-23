DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 280,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,048 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,353,000 after purchasing an additional 294,897 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after acquiring an additional 74,007 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,397,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,028,000 after acquiring an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,635,000 after acquiring an additional 78,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,542,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,269 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:DXC opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

