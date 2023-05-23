Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires New Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

