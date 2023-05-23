Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $103.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.85. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.30.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

