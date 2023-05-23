O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 134.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,003 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Crown worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $110.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average of $82.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho raised their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Crown Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.