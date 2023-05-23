O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,023 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $118.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

