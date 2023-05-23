O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 47,454 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,454 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 749.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,256 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,599.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,798 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Barclays reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

Insider Activity

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:USB opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.