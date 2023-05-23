O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $8.64 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 479,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,009 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE INFY opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

