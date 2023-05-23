O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $8.64 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 479,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,009 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.
Infosys Stock Performance
NYSE INFY opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.
About Infosys
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
