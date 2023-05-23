Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average of $98.71. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

