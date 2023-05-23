O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,145 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 544,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

