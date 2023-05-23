O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $8.93 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 97,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 47,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 283,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 198,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $101.09 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,646 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

