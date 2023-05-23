O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,835 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $698.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $649.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.10. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $699.86. The company has a market cap of $275.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

