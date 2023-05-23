ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Profile

Shares of ASML stock opened at $698.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $649.04 and its 200 day moving average is $624.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $699.86.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.