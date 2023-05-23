O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,476,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,782 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after acquiring an additional 831,101 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,509,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,855,000 after acquiring an additional 305,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 576,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after buying an additional 85,402 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE NWG opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 21.11%. Research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.85) to GBX 380 ($4.73) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($4.10) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.08.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

