Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.30.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Performance

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $103.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.03 and its 200-day moving average is $104.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.76%.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.