Vise Technologies Inc. Trims Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 55.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 109,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of GPC opened at $163.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

