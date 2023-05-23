SouthState Corp Sells 567 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 185.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $101.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $119.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.38 and its 200-day moving average is $103.92.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Articles

