AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Increased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $51,994,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,782.00 to $3,125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,720.88.

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,619.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,573.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,499.96. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,759.10 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.76 by $3.36. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $29.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

