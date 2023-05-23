SouthState Corp Grows Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in MetLife by 62.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.84.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

