SouthState Corp Has $166,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,125,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,763,000 after acquiring an additional 34,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,532,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,724,000 after buying an additional 49,968 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,199,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.3 %

DFS stock opened at $101.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.92. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.