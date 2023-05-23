SouthState Corp Purchases 930 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 122.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,521,000 after buying an additional 1,250,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Edison International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,871,000 after purchasing an additional 562,352 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,583 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,413,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,155,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.58. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Stories

