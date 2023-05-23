O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $6.82 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,142 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $97.45 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.239 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

