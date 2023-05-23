Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.12 Million in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,332 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,033,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $44,530,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17,983.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after buying an additional 403,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after buying an additional 317,646 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $78.05 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.