FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of FactSet Research Systems worth $14,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,608 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $398.25 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $406.13 and a 200-day moving average of $418.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.56.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.