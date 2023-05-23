NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $79.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $142,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,265.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $142,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,265.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,885. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also

