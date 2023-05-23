iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,284 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $40,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $239.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $250.64.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

