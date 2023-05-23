Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 21,890 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $37,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $655,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $79.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

