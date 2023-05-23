Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 17,216 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,216 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of 3M worth $36,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 33.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $101.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.97 and a 200-day moving average of $114.08. The company has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $152.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.