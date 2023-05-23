Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,960 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $44,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,466,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,084,000 after purchasing an additional 415,807 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,118,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,433,000 after buying an additional 101,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,419,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,540,000 after buying an additional 129,146 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,415,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,528,000 after acquiring an additional 76,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,567,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,205,000 after acquiring an additional 43,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

