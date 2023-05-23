CI Investments Inc. Buys 2,298 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,410 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 361,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 85,805 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 57,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 35,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 18,349 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $79.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

