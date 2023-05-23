Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 454 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 271.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $58.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average of $52.78.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

