3,884 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,884 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.19. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

